A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on A.G. Barr from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 453.75 ($5.93).

BAG stock opened at GBX 446 ($5.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $499.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 412.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 457.05. A.G. Barr has a 52 week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 641 ($8.38).

In related news, insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($69,253.89). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,888.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

