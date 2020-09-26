A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

AMKBY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. 13,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,008. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Equities analysts forecast that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.