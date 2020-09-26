A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

AMKBY opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

