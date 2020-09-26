A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMKBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

AMKBY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. 13,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.21.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

