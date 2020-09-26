ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.09. 1,076,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. ABB has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, analysts expect that ABB will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ABB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after buying an additional 267,939 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.