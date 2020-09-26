Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

AKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 885,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $884.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.