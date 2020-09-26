Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $229.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.04.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $214.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

