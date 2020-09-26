Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Accenture from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.04.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $214.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.71. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

