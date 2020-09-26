Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.80-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.214-46.543 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.74 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $214.63 on Friday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.04.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

