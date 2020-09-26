Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

ACCD opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.03.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

