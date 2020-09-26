ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, cut shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of ACCOR S A/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,007. ACCOR S A/S has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

