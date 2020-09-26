Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, CoinTiger, OKEx and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $222,666.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,737.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.84 or 0.03285968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.10 or 0.02068371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00429418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.36 or 0.00869471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00050294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00518097 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BiteBTC, HADAX, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

