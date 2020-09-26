ADAMANT Messenger Market Cap Hits $709,511.27 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $709,511.27 and $6,448.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,236,372 coins and its circulating supply is 85,094,361 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

