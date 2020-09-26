ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lowered ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get ADMIRAL GRP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMIGY traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.