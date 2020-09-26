ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:ADT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,622,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,018. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.33. ADT has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $429,205,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $777,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,137,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,081,029 shares of company stock valued at $430,810,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ADT by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 226.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,998 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 241,280 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 14.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 4,120.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,762 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 1,441,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

