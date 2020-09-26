Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $155.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.50.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.41. The company had a trading volume of 778,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,372. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $1,368,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 66.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

