Advanced Internet Blocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $147.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00429905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002651 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.