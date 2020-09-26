Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €912.50 ($1,073.53).

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADYEN shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday.

Adyen Company Profile

