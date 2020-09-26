Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adyen has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

