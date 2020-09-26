AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cfra lowered AEGON to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered AEGON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 74,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 1,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

