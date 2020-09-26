AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cfra lowered AEGON to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered AEGON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.
Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 74,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 1,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
AEGON Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.