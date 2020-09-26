aelf Price Tops $0.10 (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. aelf has a market cap of $56.13 million and $12.38 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.04 or 0.04891776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033975 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

