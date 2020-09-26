Aena SME SA (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aena SME SA (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANNSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena SME in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Aena SME stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.55. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11. Aena SME has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $194.30.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

