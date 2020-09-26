AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

AeroVironment stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 130,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,851. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.62.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $1,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 10.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 105.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 100,276 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 335,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

