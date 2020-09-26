Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.12

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $39.16 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001133 BTC on major exchanges including Zebpay, OKEx, Radar Relay and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000637 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 367,173,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,352,414 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Crex24, OOOBTC, Mercatox, Tokenomy, Koinex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Liqui, DragonEX, HADAX, Zebpay, ZB.COM, Gate.io, FCoin, HitBTC, Binance, BitMart, OKEx, BigONE, CoinBene, IDAX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.