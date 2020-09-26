AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $40.00

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.22.

AFL opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1,144.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3,376.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

