AidCoin Market Cap Hits $326,206.69 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, AidCoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bittrex. AidCoin has a total market cap of $326,206.69 and approximately $419.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00239933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00039888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.01532343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00199320 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,800,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,800,978 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

