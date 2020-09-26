Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the highest is ($0.88). Aimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.06).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIMT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

NASDAQ AIMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 1,048,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

