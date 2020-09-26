Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$25.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.08.

AC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.80. 3,728,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.97. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.73) by C($2.55). The business had revenue of C$527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$412.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.