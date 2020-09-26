Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €91.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.45 ($91.12).

AIR stock opened at €60.02 ($70.61) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.09.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

