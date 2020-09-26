Akbank T.A.S.’s (AKBTY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

