Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $355.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.19. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

