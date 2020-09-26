Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 137.41%.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Akerna has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $13.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

