Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Akouos has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68). Research analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth $13,460,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth $69,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth $146,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth $3,938,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

