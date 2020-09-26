Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ING Group raised Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

