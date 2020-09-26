Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.22.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,482,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,404,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 72.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 188,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

