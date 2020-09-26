Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. National Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.99.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $271.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.60. The stock has a market cap of $733.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

