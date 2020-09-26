All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. All Sports has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $168,815.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $51.55 and $50.98.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.67 or 0.04822063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002149 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

