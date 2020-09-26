Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

ALNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.23. 214,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.68.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

