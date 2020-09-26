Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alliance Data continues to benefit from data-driven marketing strategies. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive its top line. Acquisitions and divestitures will aid the company in growing inorganically and expanding the international footprint. Shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry in a year's time. Nevertheless, the company has a strong balance sheet by virtue of its solid cash position. It remains focused toward returning value shareholders in the form of share buybacks. However, rising debt levels have led to an increase in interest expenses, raising financial risk and straining margin expansion. Increased cost of operations, and higher general and administrative expenses tend to weigh on its margin expansion. Also, lower return on assets poses financial risk for the company.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 19.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 22.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 267.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

