Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $107.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.92. Allstate has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 94.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,063,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 174,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,570,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

