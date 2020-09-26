Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

