Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

