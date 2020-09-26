Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.09.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.
