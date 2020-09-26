Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Get Alstom alerts:

ALO stock opened at €43.10 ($50.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.42. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.