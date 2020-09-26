Altus Midstream (ALTM) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Altus Midstream to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Midstream and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $135.80 million -$1.34 billion 0.06 Altus Midstream Competitors $6.22 billion $545.08 million 36.05

Altus Midstream’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream’s rivals have a beta of 2.12, meaning that their average stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Altus Midstream and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Midstream Competitors 627 2222 2642 102 2.40

As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 45.36%. Given Altus Midstream’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Midstream has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86% Altus Midstream Competitors -8.67% 51.86% 5.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altus Midstream rivals beat Altus Midstream on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

