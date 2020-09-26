American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to “Buy”

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

AMWD has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.31. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 263,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 151,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,967,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,644,000 after purchasing an additional 119,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,695 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

