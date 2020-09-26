Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

AMSF stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amerisafe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 96,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.