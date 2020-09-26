Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target Raised to C$4.35 at Pi Financial

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.35 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at C$2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.83 million and a P/E ratio of -270.91. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.88.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

