Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target Raised to C$4.35 at Pi Financial

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.35 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of AMX stock opened at C$2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.83 million and a P/E ratio of -270.91. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.88.
About Amex Exploration
