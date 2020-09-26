Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $243.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.95. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

