Amon (AMN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $705.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Amon token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $705.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.24 or 0.04826331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00058076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033795 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,640,413 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

