Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPH. TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $121,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $796,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $112,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,474.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,646 shares of company stock valued at $692,884. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 227,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $856.17 million, a PE ratio of 200.36 and a beta of 1.00. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

